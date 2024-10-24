WORLD POLIO DAY: A chance for all stakeholders to raise awareness

Thursday 24 October marks the annual World Polio Day, a chance for public and civil society partners to raise awareness and resources for the global effort to eradicate polio. Rotary International and Rotarians around the world are using the day as an opportunity to showcase the current status of the eradication effort, and what steps need to be taken to ultimately achieve a lasting world free of all polioviruses. We speak to Rotarian Evelyn Akello, District 9213 Chair for Polio on achievements and way forward to eradicate Polio in Uganda.