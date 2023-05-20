World bank backs protection of river Nile

The world bank is considering more funding to protect the River Nile against pollution, depletion, and exploitation in the 10 member states. According to the World Bank and the Nile Basin Initiative, better protective measures are needed to ensure better use of the Nile waters among the member states. The world bank has set aside 30 million USD to 10 member states to cooperate in enhancing the climate change resilience in the River Nile basin. This decision came after member states met in Entebbe for a mid-term review of the five-year project which started in 2020.