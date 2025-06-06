PostBank Uganda rebrands as Pearl Bank after profit surge

PostBank Uganda is set to change its name to Pearl Bank Uganda Limited after shareholders approved the rebrand at a special resolution announced on Wednesday at the Ministry of Finance. The rebranding comes as the bank posted a strong start to 2025, recording a net profit of UGX 35.35 billion in the first quarter, a 28.4% increase from the same period last year. Finance Minister Matia Kasaja presided over a meeting earlier this morning where a formal announcement was made. Malcolm Musiime reports.