Sports fraternity pays tribute to Cedric Babu

The body of the deceased former Uganda Tennis Association president, Cedric Babu, which arrived in the country yesterday, was brought to the National Council of Sports headquarters today for the sports fraternity to pay their last respects. In a speech read on her behalf by the State Minister for Sports, Peter Ogwang, the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni, hailed Babu as a dedicated sports administrator who changed the face of tennis in Uganda.