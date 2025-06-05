Mercury use persists in Uganda’s gold mining despite ban

As Uganda joins the rest of the world in commemorating World Environment Day, the ongoing use of mercury in artisanal gold mining remains a pressing concern, despite its ban under the Mining and Minerals Act of 2022. Reports indicate that over 80% of artisanal miners continue to use mercury, citing it as the most affordable method of gold extraction. This practice poses significant health risks not only to the miners but also to communities and ecosystems located miles away, with potential impacts lasting for generations. Our team accompanied environmental experts on an assessment visit to the historic gold mining area of Tira, in Busia District. Here, miners acknowledged that transitioning away from mercury will require a coordinated effort from all stakeholders.