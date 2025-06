Ronald Rugumayo ties for fourth at Sunshine Development tour

Ugandan golfer Ronald Rugumayo got off to a steady start at the inaugural Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing tournament and finished round one of the season-long event tied in fourth place alongside Tanzania's Abdallah Dullah, Kenya's Dismus Indiza, Daniel Nduva, and Simon Ngige. Rugumayo returned a score of 2 under par 70 in the event held at Think Greens Golf Resort in Kenya.