Museveni hails UPDF Bill, touts Parish Model gains

President Yoweri Museveni has once again commended Members of Parliament for passing the UPDF Amendment Bill of 2025, particularly the provisions allowing for the prosecution of civilians in military courts. He emphasized that the army, as a powerful branch of the Executive, should not be subjected to civilian courts when soldiers commit crimes. Museveni also highlighted the success of the Parish Development Model in districts he has visited, noting that many farmers are now experiencing significant financial gains. These points were among the key messages from his State of the Nation Address at Kololo.