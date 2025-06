Absa Bank leads Uganda’s card payment growth in 2024

Absa Bank recorded an 18.5% growth in card payment volumes by December 2024, outpacing the market average of 11%, according to new data from the bank. The increase comes amid a broader rise in digital payment adoption across Uganda, with the Bank of Uganda’s 2023 Financial Stability Report showing debit card transaction values reaching UGX 30.9 billion, supported by close to 10,000 active credit cards. Ronah Nahabwe reports.