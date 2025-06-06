DFCU, Nation Media empower women entrepreneurs in Bushenyi

Nation Media Group and the development finance company of Uganda, DFCU Bank, have conducted a two-day training session under the DFCU Rising Women initiative, a program aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs. Held in Ishaka Town, Bushenyi District, the training focused on key areas including financial literacy, budgeting, saving, networking, regulatory compliance, record keeping, credit management, and digital transformation. According to officials, the skills are designed to help women-owned businesses grow and adapt in today’s evolving economic landscape. Cosline Nakahiira reports.