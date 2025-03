Works ministry to require Boda riders to have two helmets

Works and Transport Minister Edward Katumba Wamala says they plan to make it mandatory for every bodaboda rider to have two helmets - one for the rider and the other for the passenger. Gen Katumba says this will help reduce the number of bodaboda road fatalities. According to the 2024 police crimes report, there was an increase in fatalities associated with bodabodas, rising from 1,320 in 2023 to 1,720 in 2024.