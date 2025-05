Women launch 2026–2030 manifesto to shape political agenda

Women are an integral part of Uganda's politics, and given their numerical strength, they have the ability to influence the country's political future, according to women leaders. That is why the Women’s Movement, under the Uganda Women’s Network, has launched the National Women's Manifesto 2026–2030. This document, according to them, will outline the issues women want political leaders to support in exchange for their vote.