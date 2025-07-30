FDC postpones National Delegates Conference after Mafabi named sole candidate

After the party's electoral commission declared Nandala Mafabi as the sole candidate for the 2026 presidential elections, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has effectively postponed its scheduled National Delegates Conference, which was set for Thursday. We are now joined by Hassan Kaps Fungaroo, FDC's Deputy President for Northern Uganda. He was also the acting party President at the time Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Nandala Mafabi were jointly campaigning across the country for the position of FDC presidential flag bearer.