We’ll continue to demand investigation into abuses - Mpuuga

The opposition in parliament has announced an end to the two-week boycott of plenary proceedings over reports of human rights violations in January. The call comes in the wake of a resumption of parliamentary proceedings in which the house is set to hear a motion demanding a thorough investigation into the violations. The process is backed by another attempt to obtain the names of the victims through a registration exercise conducted at various constituencies across the country.