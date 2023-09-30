Vets gather dog owners for free vaccination in rabies fight

Over 15,000 people are bitten by dogs every year, with 5 annual fatalities due to rabies, underscoring the importance of prompt treatment and preventability through dog vaccination. Most affected individuals are aged 15 years and below. In an effort to eradicate the disease, the Kampala Capital City Authority has organized a 5-day dog vaccination campaign as part of the events commemorating World Rabies Day 2023 at Mpererwe community grounds, which saw significant attendance.