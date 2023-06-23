URA waives fines, penalties previously imposed on traders

Following an appeal from the trading community, the Uganda Revenue Authority has waved fines and penalty fees, that had been imposed on trader who had defaulted paying revenues. The appeal comes after traders under the umbrella body KACITA, appealing to URA for over the fines, imposed on them due to a delay in paying taxes. URA spokesperson Ibrahim Bbosa has appealed to traders to comply, by paying taxes, which levied to them before 31 December.