URA moves to streamline Uganda - South Sudan trade

Revenue authorities in South Sudan will with immediate effect start enforcing mandatory electronic cargo tracking notes for all imports and exports from South Sudan. This is the first step in implementing a recent MOU signed between South Sudan and Invesco Uganda Limited, to eliminate transit diversion risks, of goods through Uganda to South Sudan, especially at the Nimule-Elegu Border. During a training for South Sudan customs staff by the URA & Invesco Ltd in Kampala, Abel Kagumire the commissioner of Customs, also revealed that aligning of processes at customs has seen revenue collection at customs jump from 26 billion to 40 billion shillings per day.