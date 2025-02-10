UPDF urges Kikuube residents on community health

Community members around Lake Albert in Kikuube District have been urged to improve cleanliness to prevent diseases caused by poor hygiene, such as cholera. The message was delivered by Kikuube's Resident District Commissioner, Amlan Tumusiime, during the Tarehe Sita celebrations at the Buhuka Landing Site in Kyangwali Sub-County. Tumusiime emphasized that diseases could be controlled through better hygiene practices. Additionally, Captain Andrew Nayebale, OC of the Kingfisher Development Area, announced plans for a cleaning exercise at local landing sites known to have poor sanitation.