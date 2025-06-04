UPDF identifies suicide bomber, neutralises two more suspects

The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has identified the suspected suicide bomber who died in an explosion near the Roman Catholic Basilica Martyrs’ Shrine in Munyonyo, along the bridge where thousands of pilgrims had gathered for the annual commemoration. Just hours after the initial blast, the UPDF announced it had neutralised two additional suspects, a man and a woman, who were reportedly carrying explosive materials on a motorcycle, potentially saving hundreds of lives. NTV Tonight visited Kinawa Village in Wakiso District, where the female suspect had been renting a room, to learn more about her final days.