UPDF confirms Brigadier Stephen Kiggundu electrocuted in bathroom

The spokesperson of the Uganda People's Defense Forces, Brigadier Felix Kulayigye, says the former commander of the Air Force, Brigadier Stephen Kiggundu, who died on Sunday, was electrocuted in a bathroom. Kulayigye indicates that Kiggundu, an experienced pilot, was one of the first to fly the Russian-made Sukhoi fighter jets in Uganda. His body has been taken to the mortuary to determine the cause of death. JACKSON ONYANGO reports.