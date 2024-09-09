UPDF and Congolese forces rescue women and children from ADF rebels in DRC

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces and their Congolese counterparts have rescued five women and five children from the ADF rebels in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. In the ongoing operation code-named "Operation Shujaa," the forces successfully rescued the women and children after a shootout with ADF terrorists at River Asefu in North Kivu province. During the firefight, two women were injured and were airlifted to Muhoti Military Barracks for specialized medical care. The malnourished children are also receiving medical attention from the UPDF medical team. The joint forces are in DRC, where they are working with their Congolese counterparts to defeat the ADF rebels, who have recently pledged allegiance to the Islamic State’s Central Africa Province.