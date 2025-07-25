UNEB study reveals gaps in continuous assessment implementation in lower secondary schools

A study conducted by the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) on the management of continuous assessment at the lower secondary school level has revealed that the process is not being effectively implemented. The study identified several gaps in execution. Although continuous assessment contributes 20% to a learner’s final grade in the end-of-cycle examinations, many teachers lack the necessary tools, resources, and guidance to implement it effectively. As a result, stakeholders are calling for comprehensive training for all teachers in the preparation, administration, and proper use of continuous assessment tools and guidelines.