Catholic leaders call for urgent climate action to safeguard Africa's future

Top Catholic leaders are calling for urgent environmental action, warning that the future of the African continent is at stake. Speaking at the close of the Laudato Si’ Africa Conference in Luwero, the Archbishop of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere, and Cardinal Peter Turkson—who was among the candidates in the recent papal conclave—challenged both the Church and African leaders to take bold steps to protect the planet, combat environmental injustice, and empower the youth to lead the change. Herbert Kamoga was at Nandere and brings us more in this report.