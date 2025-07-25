Arua NRM registrar arrested over disputed mayoral primary results

A registrar attached to the NRM Electoral Commission in Arua District, along with several of his team members, has been arrested. The arrests follow a dispute over the delayed declaration of a winner in the tightly contested race for the NRM flagbearer for the Arua mayoral seat. Last night, during the tallying of results, supporters of incumbent Wadri Sam Nyakua clashed with supporters and agents of his close rival, Lawrence Alionzi, prompting security forces to suspend the process. Heavy security has since been deployed at Arua Central Police Station, where voters have spent the day protesting the delayed release of the results.