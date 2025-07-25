Ministry of agriculture, World Bank push for stronger value chains to curb food imports

For the past week, the Ministry of Agriculture, in partnership with the World Bank, has been holding discussions aimed at increasing productivity, market access, and resilience across selected value chains—including crops, livestock, fisheries, and beneficial insects—under their ongoing project. According to Martins Nyokowe, an agronomist with Avocare Exporters of Hass Avocado, Uganda will continue to experience an influx of food imports if these challenges are not addressed. Ronah Nahabwe reports.