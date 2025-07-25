Nsambya and Nakawa market women empowered through business training and revolving fund

Over the past three months, 70 women from Nsambya and Nakawa markets have undergone intensive training and mentorship in business setup and management, market linkages, and access to financial management tools. These women are now set to benefit from a revolving fund, which will enable them to save and access financing to grow their businesses. The program is led by Flourish Hub in partnership with organizations such as NSSF. We have a report.