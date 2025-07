Nyayo National Stadium cleared to host 2025 CHAN matches with CAF recommendations

The 18,000-seater Nyayo National Stadium is the second facility, after Moi International Sports Centre, to be approved to host games for the 2025 CHAN tournament in Kenya. Located in the heart of Nairobi, the stadium was recently inspected by CAF officials and passed, although a few recommendations were made to improve the facility ahead of the tournament.