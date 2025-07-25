ANT nominates Gen. Mugisha Muntu for presidential flag

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) has nominated Gen. Mugisha Muntu, the party’s founding member, to contest for the presidential flag. So far, no other individual has been nominated to challenge Gen. Muntu, although the window for interested contenders remains open until Sunday. Muntu, a former presidential candidate, says the plan by both ANT and the People’s Front for Freedom to front a single presidential candidate in the next general election is still on course.