Rugby Africa Cup 2025 climaxes with world cup qualifier at Namboole

The 2025 Rugby Africa Cup will climax tomorrow at Mandela National Stadium in Namboole with the final World Cup qualification match between Namibia, runners-up in Africa, and Asian champions United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, the Uganda Rugby Cranes, who finished 7th overall in the African tournament last weekend, are now returning to the drawing board to plan for future competitions.