Understanding workers' compensation in Uganda | STUDIO INTERVIEW

International Labour Day is a time to honor the contributions of workers and reflect on the protections and rights they deserve. One key aspect of workers' welfare is workers' compensation—a system designed to support employees who are injured or become ill due to their job. As we acknowledge the importance of safe and fair working environments, it's crucial to examine how well this system functions across different sectors and regions. To help us understand Uganda's perspective, we speak with Counsel Johnan Rwambuka, Commissioner for Oaths and Labour Law Consultant.