ADRA launches savings project in Rwamwanja, Kyaka settlements

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency has launched Village Savings and Loans Federations in Rwamwanja and Kyaka refugee settlements in Kamwenge District as part of its Resilience Enhancement for Adapting to Sustainable Livelihoods project. The project, funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Novo Nordisk, FAHU Foundation, and ADRA International, aims to increase food security and resilience among 8,400 individuals—including 5,880 refugees and 2,520 host community members—in the two settlements by 2026.