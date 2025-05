Omukama Oyo launches malaria vaccination in Tooro

The Omukama of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru, has joined Ministry of Health officials to launch the malaria vaccination campaign in the Tooro sub-region. Tooro is one of the five regions in the country most affected by malaria, contributing to 30% of the deaths recorded in the area, especially among children under the age of five.