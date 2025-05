Residents protest poor state of key tourism road to Bwindi National Park

A section of people who use the Kanyantorogo–Butogota–Bwindi road in Kanungu District have demonstrated over the poor state of this critical tourism road. The road connects the world to the famous Bwindi Impenetrable National Park. Residents say the neglected road, now full of potholes, is affecting the local economy and tourism.