UMSC will appeal decision of court of appeal on sale

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council intends to appeal a court ruling that declined to stop the takeover or sale of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council properties over a 19 billion shillings debt that arose from the sale of land in Ssembabule District. The land was sold to businessman Justus Kyabahwa, and the decision to appeal was made by members of the UMSC general assembly convened today by Mufti Sheikh Ramathan Mubajje at Gaddafi Mosque in Old Kampala.