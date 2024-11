Umeme upgrades over 2.2 million yaka meters

Electricity distributor Umeme has expressed satisfaction with the move to upgrade their Yaka meters. This follows a call by the Ministry of Energy earlier this year to have all Yaka meters upgraded to make them digitally compliant to receive tokens so users can get electricity. The move was intended to extend the lifeline of the meters to 2045. According to Umeme, over 2.2 million meters have been upgraded.