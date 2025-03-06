Uganda Women's Network calls for more women in Electoral Commission

The Uganda Women's Network, an organization that advocates for women's rights, has expressed concern over the increasing number of women facing violence, especially in the current political climate. They claim that this issue has been particularly evident in the Kawempe by-election, where people, including women, have been subjected to brutality. They warn that such violence may hinder women's participation in politics. They are now advocating for an increase in the number of women in the Electoral Commission, believing that more women in leadership will champion women's issues.