Girls only vocational skills initiative graduates 50

What began as a dream to empower girls with skills traditionally reserved for men has grown into a movement, one that is transforming communities, one tool at a time. From just 38 graduates in 2023 to 50 this year, and with over 100 currently enrolled, the Smart Girls Foundation, under its Girls with Tools initiative, is rewriting the story of gender and vocational training in Uganda. Joan Salmon brings us a story of the initiative’s fifth graduation ceremony, since its inception in 2020, as the latest cohort stepped into a future shaped by skills, confidence, and opportunity.