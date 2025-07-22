EABC POST-BUDGET WEBINAR 2025&26:Experts urge uniform tax policies across the EAC

2.EABC POST-BUDGET WEBINAR 2025/26 -MALCOLM - PKGThe Post-Budget Webinar hosted by the East African Business Council (EABC) and PWC has renewed calls for harmonized tax policies across the region. Held in Arusha under the theme “Implications of the 2025/26 EAC Tax Measures on Regional Trade and Investment,” the session brought together over 150 business leaders and experts. EABC officials urged EAC Partner States to adopt a uniform Common External Tariff and align tax measures to boost intra-regional trade, which remains low at just 12% of total EAC trade. The meeting also called for structured pre-budget consultations to eliminate distortions caused by country-specific exemptions. Experts say these reforms are vital to strengthening regional value chains and attracting more investment into the bloc. Malcolm Musiime reports