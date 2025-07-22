How number of independents has been growing in NRM

The ruling National Resistance Movement once again finds itself in a quandary, where the outcome of the primaries last Thursday could trigger a wave of incumbents who lost the party flag to contest as Independents in the parliamentary nominations slated for September 16 - 17. Since Sunday, the party chairperson, President Museveni, has issued three statements admitting that the party primaries were polluted by some self-seekers and warned that anyone found culpable will be dealt with. We highlight how the number of independents has been growing over the last two decades in this report.