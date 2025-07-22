MTN Uganda shareholders approve separation of MoMo business

The shareholders of MTN Uganda have officially approved the structural separation of its mobile money and fintech business, MTN MoMo Uganda, during an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held today, July 22, 2025. This decision allows MTN MoMo to be merged into a new entity that will be majority-owned by MTN Group Fintech Holdings B.V., a subsidiary of MTN Group. According to officials, the restructuring is aimed at unlocking greater value in MTN's growing fintech portfolio and aligning with global best practices for mobile money regulation and governance. Institutional and retail shareholders of MTN Uganda will continue to benefit from the mobile money business through a trust structure, which ensures long-term value sharing and transparent oversight.