ROAD TO 2026:We rewind the clock to the 2011 and 2016 elections

As Uganda marches towards the 2026 general elections, we rewind the clock to some of the defining moments in the country's political journey, the 2011 and 2016 elections. Fourteen years ago, Ugandans went to the polls in a high stakes vote that saw President Yoweri Museveni seek a fourth term amid a surge in opposition momentum and rising public discontent.These elections marked by tension, growing calls for change, and shifting political dynamics, laid a foundation that continues to shape Uganda's electoral landscape today.