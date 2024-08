Uganda to receive 2,500 MPox test kits from CDC

Uganda will soon receive 2,500 test kits for MPox from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to enhance surveillance within the country. Tonight, the Country Director for CDC-Uganda, Dr. Mary Boyd, discusses the need for continuous public engagement to enable quick response and reporting of suspected cases. Uganda has registered 4 cases of MPox, with 2 recoveries and 2 currently hospitalized.