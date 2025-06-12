2025 26 Budget: Uganda flouts commitments

DGET: UGANDA FLOUTS COMMITMENTS - NAHABWE - PKG Following the reading of the national budget for the Financial Year 2025/26 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds,Uganda has once again fallen short of its continental commitments to prioritize critical sectors like health, education, and agriculture. Despite repeated pledges under the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) to allocate at least 10% of the national budget to agriculture, the Abuja Declaration to dedicate 15% to health, and the Dakar and Maputo commitments advocating for at least 20% to education and agriculture development, Uganda’s allocations remain below its commitments. As some analysts note that these frameworks are seen as just guidelinFollowing the reading of the national budget for the Financial Year 2025/26 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds,Uganda has once again fallen short of its continental commitments to prioritize critical sectors like health, education, and agriculture. Despite repeated pledges under the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) to allocate at least 10% of the national budget to agriculture, the Abuja Declaration to dedicate 15% to health, and the Dakar and Maputo commitments advocating for at least 20% to education and agriculture development, Uganda’s allocations remain below its commitments. As some analysts note that these frameworks are seen as just guidelines, others note that this raises fresh concerns about the country’s capes, others note that this raises fresh concerns about the country’s capacity to meet its development goals and the well-being of its population.