Besigye accuses chief magistrate of incompetence

Dr Kiiza Besigye has petitioned the Judicial Service Commission, accusing Nakawa Court Chief Magistrate, Christine Nantege, of incompetence, judicial malpractice, and abuse of a judicial oath. Besigye and his aide Hajji Obeid Lutale are now requesting that Magistrate Nantege excuse herself from hearing an application in which the state seeks to confiscate their mobile phones and extract data to be used as evidence in their trial. Besigye and Lutale argue that the magistrate is unfit to hear such an application of such magnitude, especially considering they are charged with the grave offense of treason, punishable by death.