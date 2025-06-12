Government allocates shs1.3 trillion for sports infrastructure

Government of Uganda has allocated 1.3 Trillion Shillings this financial year to finance sports infrastructure development in the country in preparation for the 2027 Africa cup of nations finals that Uganda will co-host with Kenya and Tanzania. At the 2025/26 national budget presentation, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija indicated that the government spent 496.8bn last year on the construction of Hoima and Akii Bua stadiums. The money also went into putting up various training grounds. This is also in preparation for the upcoming CHAN tournament, due in August this year.