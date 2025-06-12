Finance Minister Kasaija unveils shs72.3 trillion budget

The government has unveiled a 72.3 trillion shs budget for the 2025/2026 financial year, with a significant portion earmarked for debt servicing. This has raised concerns about the need to expand the country’s tax base. However, Finance Minister Matia Kasaija has downplayed fears over Uganda’s debt burden, insisting it remains within manageable levels. He also expressed confidence in the country’s economic resilience, projecting a growth rate of at least 7% despite ongoing global uncertainties.