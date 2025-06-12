President Museveni highlights economic priorities at national budget reading

President Museveni has stated that the digital number plates were introduced in the country to address security issues, not as a means to collect road fines. He believes there may have been a misunderstanding on this matter. Museveni's comments follow a controversial decision by his government to impose strict penalties on road traffic offenders, leading to public outcry and prompting the Ministry of Works and Transport to pause the implementation of the new system. Museveni made these remarks during a speech to leaders who had assembled to hear the budget presentation for the 2025/2026 fiscal year.