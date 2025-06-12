Top positions remain unchanged in NUP party elections

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has made changes to its top leadership following elections held at the party's leadership school yesterday. While key positions, including party president, vice president, and spokesperson, remain unchanged, the role of Kkunga Chairman, previously held by Fred Nyanzi, has been handed over to Habib Buwembo. Party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi expressed optimism about the new leadership, noting that it brings renewed energy and commitment to advancing the party’s agenda. He also commended the increased involvement of youth in key leadership roles.