Budget presents a mixed outlook for local businesses

Analysts contend that Uganda’s 2025/26 budget presents a mixed outlook for local businesses. While investments in sectors like infrastructure and oil & gas are expected to benefit, other areas, including the private sector, may face challenges due to reduced funding and possible under performance. Furthermore, analysts suggest that although the country’s budget is ambitious, the true implications become clearer once the specific allocation of funds is considered; With sectors that drive economic growth such as ago-industrialisation, tourism, and mining not receiving sufficient investment, despite their potential, analysts contend that addressing the trade deficit in these key sectors requires focused industrialization efforts to promote value addition and sustainable growth.