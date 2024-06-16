Uganda struggles with education quality and access

The Day of the African Child is observed annually on June 16th. This year's theme is "Education for All Children in Africa," reminding the world about the battle to ensure equitable access to quality education. However, in Uganda, even with the introduction of Universal Education, educationists have found that 9% of school-going children are not in school, which is still worrying. Additionally, only 10% of primary three children can read and understand primary two text and arithmetic. Many parents and their children struggle to access quality education, with some children having to engage in child labor to help raise fees.