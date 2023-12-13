Uganda's fire safety standards: UNABCEC insights

On Monday, a fire ravaged a significant portion of City House on William Street in Kampala, claiming one life and causing billions of shillings in damages to merchandise, equipment, and machinery. The incident highlights the ongoing debate on fire safety in various premises. Joining me in the studio is Mariam Namiya, a board member of the Uganda National Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors (UNABCEC), to assess fire safety standards in Uganda.